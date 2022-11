Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day with fireworks

The second anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh against Armenia was celebrated with fireworks on Tuesday. The country celebrates Victory Day on Nov. 8, marking the liberation of Shusha city on the same day in 2020. On Nov. 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end the fighting in the region and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

AA