Azerbaijan evacuated staff from its embassy in Iran’s capital Tehran on Sunday, two days after a gunman killed one person there and wounded two others. According to Azerbaijani media, a total of 53 people, including diplomats and their family members, boarded a special plane that landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the capital Baku at 10 p.m. local time (1800GMT).

