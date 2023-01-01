Baby walking around with gun causes panic in US

A baby boy walking around with a gun caused panic in a U.S. apartment complex. Distressed neighbors who saw the boy waving the gun around immediately called the police who detained the baby’s father due to negligence.
#Baby
#gun
#US
2 saat önce
