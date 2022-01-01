Black MP interrupted by racist insult at French parliament

French MP Carlos Martens Bilongo was interrupted by Gregoire de Fournas, a member of the far-right party Rassemblement National who shouted “That he/they should go back to Africa!” during his speech at the parliament. Fournas was condemned by other parliament members following the incident. As a result, the meeting was canceled and adjourned.

Yeni Şafak