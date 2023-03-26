Breaking barriers: Muslims in Mexico City come together to celebrate Ramadan

As Ramadan begins and Muslims worldwide observe the holy month, the Muslim community in Mexico City, along with Mexican converts to Islam, are sharing in the joy of the season. At the local mosque, preparations for the daily iftar meal are underway, with members of the community bringing homemade dishes to share and creating a sense of camaraderie and connection. According to Lama Naser, a young Palestinian woman who is part of the community, many Mexicans have converted to Islam over the years. She finds it fascinating to learn about their spiritual journeys and how they came to embrace the faith.

# Ramadan # Muslims # Mexico City