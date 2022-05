2 1 Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked

Coffin of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh shown nearly falling as Israeli police beat mourners with batons

AA

Israeli forces intervene in Palestinians carrying the coffin of slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh out of the morgue of the Saint Joseph Hospital in East Jerusalem on May 13, 2022. Abu Akleh, 51, was shot in the head on May 11 by the Israeli army while covering a military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. The Israeli forces did not allow the body to be carried on foot.