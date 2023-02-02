Couple leave baby at airport to avoid paying for extra ticket in Israel

A European couple tried to get on the plane by leaving their baby at the airport, after they were not allowed on the plane without buying an extra plane ticket at the Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel. The couple reportedly refused to another ticket for their baby, opting instead to leave the child at the check-in area and proceeded to the the passport queue. The couple’s reaction, as they were about to board the plane from Tel Aviv to Brussels, shocked Israeli authorities. The couple were taken into custody by the Israeli police after the incident.

