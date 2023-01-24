'Dragon's breath' threatens children’s lives in Indonesia
14:06 . 24/01/2023 Salı
AA
Over 20 kids who consumed a street food known as "Dragon's breath" to share the moment on the social media platform TikTok were hospitalized in Indonesia. Experts say the food in question could cause complications that may result in death.
#Indonesia
#Dragon
#dragon breath
10 saat önce
'Dragon's breath' threatens children’s lives in Indonesia
Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 212th time
Lebanon plans to question judges, security officials into Beirut port
Russia's Gazprom signs cooperation roadmap with Uzbekistan
Russia pledges to 'react harshly' to Latvia's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
Bulgaria to hold snap elections as parties fail to form government
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.