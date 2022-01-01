news
Energy crunch forces Germany's Dortmund Zoo to shutter tropical house

A tropical house at Germany’s Dortmund Zoo will be closed by the end of this year, the latest casualty of Europe’s deepening energy crisis. Some 150 animals will be moved from the Amazon House, according to a report by public broadcaster Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR). The facility was the Dortmund Zoo’s biggest energy consumer, accounting for one-third of total demand, which in 2019 was 175,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity and 420,000 kWh of gas, the report said.

