German police stuck in mud as they face off against Lutzerath coal mine protesters
13:34 . 16/01/2023 Monday
AA
Footage shows the hilarious moment German police officers found themselves stuck in the mud while they were attacking environmental activists who were demonstrating to stop the expansion of a coal mine in Keyenberg Village near Lutzerath, Germany.
