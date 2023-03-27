Germany hit by biggest transport strike in decades

Transport workers across Germany staged the country's most widespread strike in over 30 years on Monday, causing major disruptions to airports, trains, buses, trams, and metros. The walkout, organized by trade unions ver.di and EVG, aimed to increase pressure on the government and public transport companies amid an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. The EVG is demanding a 12% wage increase per month, while ver.di is seeking a 10.5% pay rise amid rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. The strike caused the cancellation of nearly 1,170 flights at Frankfurt airport and over 780 flights at Munich airport, affecting more than 200,000 passengers. National rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled all long-distance trains and most regional services, while usually busy train stations were deserted.

# Germany # Strike # Transport