Helicopter crashes near kindergarten in Ukraine’s Kyiv
14:04 . 18/01/2023 Çarşamba
A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Brovary city of Ukraine’s Kyiv region on Wednesday killed at least 16 people, including the country’s interior minister, his first deputy minister, and the state secretary. “This morning, January 18, a helicopter of the State Emergency Service crashed in Brovary. As a result of the plane crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died: the minister, the first deputy minister, and the state secretary,” chief of National Police Ihor Klymenko said, according to a Telegram message.

