International conference on Ukraine calls for 'Marshall Plan' for war-hit country

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as German Presidency of the G7, co-host the "International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernisation of Ukraine" in Berlin on Tuesday. This conference is another important step in the series of global events, which demonstrate unwavering support from the Commission and the international community to Ukraine in the face of Russia's war.

AA  Tuesday 14:31, 25 October 2022
