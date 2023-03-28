|
Iraqi drummer keeps centuries-old Ramadan tradition alive with early morning wake-up calls

Ramadan drummers, known as "messaharati," still roam the streets of Mosul in Iraq to wake Muslims for suhoor during the holy month of Ramadan. Despite the availability of modern means, these drummers have become an essential part of the city's religious and social heritage. Donning traditional clothing, the drummers recite verses in praise of the Prophet Muhammad and beat drums or gongs to awaken people for an early morning meal before the day's fast begins. Gouffran Sameer, 31, is one of many drummers who keep this centuries-old tradition alive in Mosul.

