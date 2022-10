File photo

Iraqis mark anti-government protests anniversary in Baghdad

Iraqis took the streets on Saturday, Oct. 1, to commemorate the third anniversary of the 2019 anti-government protest movement in the capital Baghdad. During the demonstration, protestors marched, chanted slogans and waved Iraqi flags. Anti-government demonstrations that began in October 2019 to protest unemployment, corruption and the lack of public service soon spread to the country’s southern provinces.

AA