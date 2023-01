File photo

US State Department spokesman Ned Price made a scandalous statement about the burning of the Holy Quran in front of Türkiye’s embassy in Sweden. TRT World Correspondent Yunus Paksoy asked the American official: "Doesn’t the U.S. condemn the burning of the Qur'an in Sweden? Because this will be a clear message to Muslims." To which Price replied: "What is legal is not necessarily appropriate. We have a saying in this country: something can be lawful but awful."