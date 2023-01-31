Moment deadly suicide bombing rocked mosque in Pakistan
14:33 . 31/01/2023 Tuesday
Yeni Şafak
A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up during midday prayers at a mosque within the Police Headquarters in Pakistan's northern city of Peshawar on Monday. The death toll from the incident has risen to 93, according to officials.
#Pakistan
#mosque
#suicide
2 hours ago
Moment deadly suicide bombing rocked mosque in Pakistan
Muslims in Berlin decry lack of burial places, demand urgent solution
1st batch of Bradley combat vehicles on way to Ukraine: US military
Türkiye expects to welcome 60M foreign tourists this year
Belgium to shut down 2nd nuclear reactor
Oil prices drop as investors await OPEC , US Fed decisions
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.