Nearly 100 civilians evacuated from besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol

AA

As Russian attacks in Ukraine have been continuing for over two months now, evacuation of civilians from Mariupol is also underway. Nearly 100 civilians were evacuated from the besieged port city to Zaporizhzhia about 230 kilometers (138 miles) northwest of Mariupol. Among them were those who got trapped at the bunkers below the Azovstal steelworks.