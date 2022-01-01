Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
World

Nearly 100 civilians evacuated from besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol

AA  Wednesday 13:57, 04 May 2022

As Russian attacks in Ukraine have been continuing for over two months now, evacuation of civilians from Mariupol is also underway. Nearly 100 civilians were evacuated from the besieged port city to Zaporizhzhia about 230 kilometers (138 miles) northwest of Mariupol. Among them were those who got trapped at the bunkers below the Azovstal steelworks.

#Mariupol
#Ukraine
#Zaporizhzhia
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Nearly 100 civilians evacuated from besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol

yeniSafak

Fed's hawkish stance puts selling pressure on global stock markets in April

yeniSafak

Turkey neutralizes five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq

yeniSafak

Istanbul’s Grand Camlica Mosque hosts 25M people in three years

yeniSafak

Children enjoy at mobile amusement park during Eid al-Fitr in Mosul

yeniSafak

Emerging potential of the Middle Corridor: analysis

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.