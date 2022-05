File photo

One dead, 13 injured after powerful blast rocks Pakistani city of Karachi

AA

One person was killed and over a dozen injured in an explosion in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi on Thursday night, police and health officials said. An improvised explosive device (IED) which was planted in a motorbike went off on a crowded street in the city's downtown Saddar area, a senior police official told reporters.