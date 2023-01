A group of people on Tuesday gathered outside Turkish Embassy in Sweden to recite Quran and condemn the burning of the Quran. Rasmus Paludan, a leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) who obtained Swedish nationality in 2020, burned a copy of the Muslims' holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday after receiving Swedish government approval for the "Islamophobic act in the guise of free expression."

