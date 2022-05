2 1 Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked

Russia intensifies attacks on Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

AA

Russia has reportedly intensified its attacks on the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Mariupol. Footage from Thursday shows smoke rising over the steel plant, where hundreds of civilians were stranded for nearly two months.​​​​​​On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a three-day cease-fire for the evacuation of civilians from the steel plant.