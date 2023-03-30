|
Russian airstrike inflicts massive damage on Ukrainian towns

12:19 - 30/03/2023 Thursday
AA

Footage shows the aftermath of an airstrike carried out by Russian forces on the towns of Bogoduhiv and Zolochiv in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Tuesday. The video depicts the extent of the destruction inflicted on residential areas and infrastructure, leaving many civilians displaced and in peril. The attack has caused significant damage to the region, further escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

