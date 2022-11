Russian billionaire Abramovich's yacht "Eclipse" arrived in Türkiye's southern coast

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's ultra-luxury yacht "Eclipse" arrived in Türkiye's southern Muğla province. The 6-storey yacht, which boasts a length of 164 meters and a width of 22 meters, was anchored at the large pier of the Cruise Port as it was too big for the district’s marinas.

AA