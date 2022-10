Russian kamikaze drones target Ukraine's capital Kyiv

At least four explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday as authorities reported attacks by Russian kamikaze drones. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that four separate explosions took place in the capital’s Shevchenkivsky district. He shared photos of the wreckage of one of the drones that attacked this morning. At least one building in the center city suffered minor damage.

AA