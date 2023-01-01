Scope of destruction in Idlib’s Ariha seen in horrific footage
14:18 . 18/01/2023 Wednesday
AA
Footage from Syria's Idlib shows the scale of devastation in the city of Ariha with countless destroyed buildings lining the once-bustling urban center’s streets as the country’s 12-year-old war turned most of the Syria’s cities into ghost towns.
#destruction
#Idlib
#Ariha
#Syria
2 hours ago
Scope of destruction in Idlib’s Ariha seen in horrific footage
Turkic.World, IHH Foundation sign memorandum of partnership
German police clear another environmental activist camp after Lutzerath
Turkish relief group comes to aid of over 134,000 orphans in 2022
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts northeastern Iran
More than 200 millionaires call for higher taxes on ultra-rich
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.