Airlines staffers in Pokhara were preparing to receive 68 passengers from the capital Kathmandu this Sunday, but their wait ended with Nepal's deadliest air crash in 30 years. "(The airline's staff in Pokhara) saw the aircraft coming and approaching (the airport) … after 10-15 seconds, they only saw smoke and flames," said spokesperson for Yeti Airlines Sudarshan Bartaul.

