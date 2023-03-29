|
World

Spain's largest wildfire of the year rages on uncontrolled for 5 days

11:52 - 29/03/2023 Çarşamba
AA

A devastating wildfire that erupted last Thursday has been raging for five days straight, posing a major challenge for firefighters struggling to contain the inferno. According to authorities, the fire has relentlessly consumed a mountainous area straddling the border of the Spanish regions of Valencia and Aragon, wreaking havoc in its path. The blaze has reportedly devoured more than 4,000 hectares (9,884 acres) of forest, making it Spain's largest wildfire this year. Despite their best efforts, firefighters are facing an uphill battle as the flames continue to spread uncontrollably, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

#Spain
#wildfire
#Valencia
#Aragon
7 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
China says communicating with all parties of Gaza conflict