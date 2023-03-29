Spain's largest wildfire of the year rages on uncontrolled for 5 days

A devastating wildfire that erupted last Thursday has been raging for five days straight, posing a major challenge for firefighters struggling to contain the inferno. According to authorities, the fire has relentlessly consumed a mountainous area straddling the border of the Spanish regions of Valencia and Aragon, wreaking havoc in its path. The blaze has reportedly devoured more than 4,000 hectares (9,884 acres) of forest, making it Spain's largest wildfire this year. Despite their best efforts, firefighters are facing an uphill battle as the flames continue to spread uncontrollably, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

# Spain # wildfire # Valencia # Aragon