Sweden's foreign minister on Tuesday refrained from answering questions about the recent burning of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. Tobias Billstrom attended a session of the European Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee in Brussels to speak about the priorities of Sweden's term presidency, just days after an extremist politician burned the copy of the Quran with both police protection and permission from the Swedish government.

# Sweden # Tobias Billstrom # questions # Quran