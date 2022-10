File photo

Thousands flock to Tahrir Square on 3rd anniversary of October Protests in Iraq

October Protests started again on Saturday in the capital Bagdad city of Iraq, on the third anniversary of the anti-government protests that first took place on Oct. 10 in 2019. Carrying Iraqi flags, demonstrators, including supporters of the Sadr Movement leader Muqtada es-Sadr, flocked to Tahrir Square in the city center.

AA