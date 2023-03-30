|
Turkish Cypriot president's car blocked by Greek Cypriot protesters in London

12:57 - 30/03/2023
AA

Greek Cypriot protesters in London blocked the vehicle of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar on Wednesday. A group of about 50 protesters tried to prevent his entry into King's College, where he was going to attend a conference on the Cyprus issue, according to the TRNC Presidency. The protesters were carrying Greek flags and banners against Tatar and Turkish Cypriots.

#Turkish Cypriot
#Ersin Tatar
#Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)
#Greek Cypriot
#protesters
#London
