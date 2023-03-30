Turkish Cypriot president's car blocked by Greek Cypriot protesters in London

Greek Cypriot protesters in London blocked the vehicle of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar on Wednesday. A group of about 50 protesters tried to prevent his entry into King's College, where he was going to attend a conference on the Cyprus issue, according to the TRNC Presidency. The protesters were carrying Greek flags and banners against Tatar and Turkish Cypriots.

# Turkish Cypriot # Ersin Tatar # Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) # Greek Cypriot # protesters # London