Turkish flag raised in New York City during republic day event

The Turkish flag was raised in New York City as part of an event to mark the 99th anniversary of the Republic Day of Türkiye, with the attendance of the US' most populous city's mayor, Eric Adams. The event held by Türkiye's Consulate General in New York in the Wall Street area, one of the most important financial centers in the world, also saw the attendance of Feridun Sinirlioglu, Türkiye's UN envoy, Consul General Reyhan Ozgur, diplomats and members of the Turkish American community.

AA