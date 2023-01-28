|
Turks play Ottoman military band music in response to Quran burning in front of embassy in Denmark

13:23 . 28/01/2023 Cumartesi
Turks gathered in front of the Turkish embassy in Denmark and played the music of the Ottoman military band Mehter after Islamophobe Rasmus Paludan attempted to burn the Muslim holy book, this time in front of the Turkish Embassy in Denmark.

#Qur'an
#Rasmus Paludan
#Turkish Embassy
#Denmark
