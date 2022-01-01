File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
World

Ukrainians in Belgium protest Russian attacks and EU countries' relations with Russia

AA  Monday 13:07, 16 May 2022

A group of Ukrainians gathered in the Belgian capital city of Brussels on Monday protested both the Russian attacks and the relations and commercial activities of European Union countries with Russia. The group gathered in front of the EU council building criticized EU countries importing gas and oil from Russia. Claiming that Russia is using gas and oil revenues to finance the war in Ukraine, the group said the Russian soldiers kill Ukrainians with European money.

#Ukraine
#Belgium
#Russia
#EU
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Ukrainians in Belgium protest Russian attacks and EU countries' relations with Russia

yeniSafak

Sweden to formally apply for NATO membership, says premier

yeniSafak

Pakistan, China vow to enhance economic cooperation

yeniSafak

Sweden, Finland turned back most of Turkey's requests for terrorist extraditions over last five years

yeniSafak

The odyssey of European bee-eaters in Turkey's Edirne

yeniSafak

Global post-pandemic fiscal recovery slowing: Fitch

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.