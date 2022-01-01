File photo

2 1 Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked

Ukrainians in Belgium protest Russian attacks and EU countries' relations with Russia

AA

A group of Ukrainians gathered in the Belgian capital city of Brussels on Monday protested both the Russian attacks and the relations and commercial activities of European Union countries with Russia. The group gathered in front of the EU council building criticized EU countries importing gas and oil from Russia. Claiming that Russia is using gas and oil revenues to finance the war in Ukraine, the group said the Russian soldiers kill Ukrainians with European money.