Ukrainians in Lviv receive weapon training to defend their country against Russian attacks

AA

Ukrainian civilians in Lviv attend military training from Ukrainian and volunteer fighters to defend their cities against Russia. Participants receive close defense, weapon usage, war tactics and first aid training. Some volunteer warriors, who come from different occupations and never held a weapon before, can also receive advanced military training if they want to go to the frontline.