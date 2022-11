Vehicle rams into pro-Jair Bolsonaro demonstrators in Brazil: 16 injured

Footage shows the horrific moment a vehicle rammed into a crowd of Pro-Jair Bolsonaro demonstrators who blocked roads in the Brazilian city of Mirassol, following the victory of the country's left-wing ex-President Lula da Silva. A number of demonstrators were reportedly crushed and 16 others were injured in the incident.

AA