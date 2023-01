The world has many large-size Qurans, the only wooden one can be found in Palembang, the capital of Indonesia’s South Sumatra province. Known as the largest wood-carved Quran in the world, it was made from wood of the tembesu tree (Fagraea fragrans) and measures 1.77 by 1.40 meters (5.8 by 4.6 feet).

