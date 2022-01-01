File photo
Some 11,000 Congolese refugees, mostly women and children, have flocked into Uganda since Friday fleeing fighting between M23 rebels and Democratic Republic of Congo government forces, the UN refugee agency said Sunday.
War resumed in Congo’s North Kivu province when government forces clashed with M23 rebels who have been in the area for about six months.
The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement that 8,000 Congolese refugees had entered Uganda through the Bunagana border area and 3,000 through the Kibaya border area.
Thomas Kasolo, a security officer in the Kisoro district, said the district is overwhelmed by the large number of refugees who are flocking into the district because they have to provide them with basic necessities like food and water.
Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasita said: "Due to fresh fighting, we have more asylum seekers coming into Uganda from DR Congo. Among the new arrivals include those who had returned recently thinking the situation was getting better.”
District resident commissioner Shafik Sekandi told the media that the number of refugees entering the district is considerable and called on relevant organizations to help them in any way possible.
Fighting between M23 rebels and Congo forces started in March when the rebels overran the border town of Bunagana and surrounding areas which they have been occupying since then.
11,000 Congolese refugees fleeing fighting cross into Uganda
Over 5,300 Palestinians detained by Israel this year: NGO
Russian, French DefMins discuss war in Ukraine
Israel’s Netanyahu to consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected
Israel confirms new army chief
Erdogan slams Western human right groups' inaction over mothers who say they lost children to terrorist PKK