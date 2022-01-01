World
15 European countries urge Israel to stop plans for more illegal settlements in West Bank
AA  Saturday 09:24, 14 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
‘We urge Israeli authorities to reverse this decision,’ says joint statement by 15 European nations

Fifteen European countries on Friday urged Israel to stop plans for more illegal settlements in the West Bank, according to an official statement.

“We are deeply concerned by the decision of the Israeli Higher Planning Council to advance plans for the construction of more than 4,000 housing units in the West Bank,” said spokespersons for the foreign ministries of France, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden.

“We urge the Israeli authorities to reverse this decision,” the statement added.

“The new housing units would constitute an additional obstacle to the two-State Solution,” it added.

The statement said the Israeli settlements are in “clear violation of international law and stand in the way of a just, lasting and comprehensive peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

“This decision, as well as demolitions and evictions affecting the Palestinian populations in East-Jerusalem and Area C, directly threaten the viability of a future Palestinian state,” it added.

The EU nations also urged Israel “not to proceed with any planned demolitions or evictions, especially in Masafer Yatta.”

Echoing the joint statement, a spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “The UK is concerned by the Government of Israel’s decision to advance the construction of over 4000 new settlement buildings across the occupied West Bank.”

“The UK’s position is that settlements are illegal under international law. We urge Israel to reverse this decision,” the spokesperson added.

The statements came after the EU on Thursday condemned Israel’s recent approval of plans to expand illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“The European Union condemns and deeply deplores today’s approval, by Israeli authorities, of plans for advancing over 4,400 housing units, further expanding illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Earlier Friday, Turkey also condemned the plans to expand illegal Israeli settlements.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is seen as occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there illegal.

Like Turkey and much of the international community, the EU does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the territories it has occupied since 1967.

Since 2001, the EU has repeatedly called on Israel to end all settlement activity and to dismantle the existing settlements.

Powered by Froala Editor

#European countries
#illegal settlements
#West Bank
#Israel
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

15 European countries urge Israel to stop plans for more illegal settlements in West Bank

yeniSafak

Scientists grow plants in lunar soil for 1st time

yeniSafak

ASEAN, US commit to facilitate resilient global supply chains

yeniSafak

Hamas slams Israeli settler calls to storm Al-Aqsa complex in Jerusalem

yeniSafak

Iran blocks over 9,000 bank accounts over suspicious activities

yeniSafak

Protests continue in Iran over food price hikes

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.