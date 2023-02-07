|
World

17 EU member states sending search and rescue teams to quake-hit Türkiye

1st rescue teams from Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary have already arrived, says EU crisis management commissioner

10:47 . 7/02/2023 Tuesday
AA
Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management

Janez Lenarcic, European commissioner for crisis management

Seventeen European nations are providing search and rescue teams to Türkiye after a series of earthquakes caused widespread destruction in the country’s south and east, where at least 2,316 people have died, the European commissioner for crisis management said Monday.

"Speed is of the essence and so is international coordination," Janez Lenarcic said on Twitter regarding the affected areas, adding: "Through our EU Civil Protection Mechanism, 17 European countries are providing rescue teams."


Lenarcic noted that the first rescue teams from Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary had already arrived in the earthquake affected areas this afternoon.


"In Syria, we are working closely with our humanitarian partners now also undertaking rescue operations," he added.


Previously, the number of countries deploying rescue teams was announced as 13, including Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Malta and Slovakia.


At least 2,316 people were killed and 13,293 others injured after two powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye’s southern and southeastern regions, according to the country's disaster agency.





#EU
#Türkiye
#quake
#Hungary
15 hours ago
default-profile-img
17 EU member states sending search and rescue teams to quake-hit Türkiye
Woman pulled alive from rubble 25 hours after deadly Türkiye quake
Moment rescue teams almost got knocked to the ground during second quake in Türkiye
Aerial footage shows aftermath of deadly quake in Türkiye's Hatay
Passenger bus shakes during earthquake in S. Türkiye
Teams rescue two little girls from rubble in Türkiye after deadly quake
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.