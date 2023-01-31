1st batch of Bradley combat vehicles on way to Ukraine: US military

A first batch of M2 Bradley combat vehicles left the US for Ukraine, the US military announced Monday night.





The shipment, including over 60 Bradleys, left the US state of South Carolina last week, said the US Transport Forces Command in a statement.





The Bradleys will provide Ukrainian forces “additional offensive and defensive capabilities to protect their borders against Russia’s illegal invasion,” the statement added.





On Jan. 19, the US announced that it would provide an additional $2.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.





In addition to Bradleys, the package includes eight Avenger air defense systems and 90 Stryker armored carriers along with other arms and ammunition.







