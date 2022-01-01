1st meeting of European Political Community set to start in Prague

File photo
The first meeting of the European Political Community will start in the Czech capital Prague on Thursday.
The group, set up after French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal in May, will gather leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries – Türkiye, the UK, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Moldova, and Georgia.
It aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest and to strengthen the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent, according to an EU statement.
“This platform for political coordination does not replace any existing organization, structure or process and does not aim to create new ones at this stage,” the statement said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be among the leaders attending Thursday’s summit. He will hold sideline meetings with other leaders in attendance, including Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
EU leaders will also hold an informal meeting on Friday, where “Russia’s war in Ukraine, energy and the economic situation” will top the agenda, the statement said.
