2M take to streets of France in mass protests against pension reform

At least 2 million people poured on to the streets of France on Thursday in mass protests against a contentious government plan to hike the age of retirement, according to the CGT union.





The union counted 400,000 protesters in the capital Paris, with at least another 20,000 turning out in the southern coastal city of Nice.





The Interior Ministry placed the nationwide figure at 1.12 million, including 80,000 people in Paris.





The turnout largely exceeded trade unions’ expectations of around 1 million people.





More strikes are expected in the country amid simmering anger over President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reforms, which include hiking the retirement age from 62 to 64.





According to the government, 10,000 police officers were deployed for Thursday’s protests, including 3,500 in Paris.





In a tweet on Thursday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne hailed “the commitment of the security forces, and the unions, who helped to hold demonstrations in good conditions.”





“Letting the expression of the opinions is essential for democracy. Let us continue to debate and convince,” she added.





Borne, who unveiled details of the pension reform proposal on Jan. 10, said last week that the minimum pension amount would rise to 85% of the minimum wage, meaning around €1,200 ($1,288) per month.





Starting 2027, only people who have worked for at least 43 years would be eligible for full pensions, she said.



