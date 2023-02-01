|
63% of the French think that Macron 'is not a good president': Survey

Poll shows Macron, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne losing popularity over pension reform

09:56 . 1/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
French President Emmanuel Macron

The popularity ratings of French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne dropped five points in the last month and a half to 36% and 31%, respectively, according to a new poll published Tuesday.


The Odoxa Institute said almost two-thirds of French respondents, 63%, believe Macron is not a "good president of the Republic."


And 66% declared Borne is not a "good prime minister." It is Borne's lowest popularity rating since she took office last May, according to the Institute.


"This low point was never reached by her predecessor Jean Castex," it noted.


A total of 64% of respondents believe "if there were to be major blockades in the country due to mobilization against pension reform," the government would bear the main responsibility. Just 35% would hold unions responsible.


But according to the authors of the poll, "no one really benefits from resentment over pension reform."


The most popular politician in France is Edouard Philippe, the mayor of the Norman port city of Le Havre, who received 36% approval.


Philippe chairs the center-right Horizons party, founded in 2021. The party was part of the electoral alliance Ensemble for the 2022 parliamentary elections, which also includes Macron's La Republique En Marche.

