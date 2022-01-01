World
$6.3B pledged for Ukraine at Warsaw donor conference
Co-host Polish, Swedish PMs call on further support, solidarity for Ukraine

Over €6 billion ($6.3 billion) was pledged on Thursday for Ukraine at the International Donors’ Conference hosted by the Polish and Swedish governments in Warsaw.

“At this conference, we were able to gather more than €6 billion. This money will be distributed to support Ukraine and all those who support Ukraine,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference after the event.

“Today, Ukraine is a pillar of our world and we all owe a debt of gratitude,” Morawiecki said, calling on EU countries to accept the 6th sanctions package proposed by the European Commission on Wednesday, despite its heavy costs for the European economy. “There is no freedom without solidarity,” he asserted.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson also welcomed the “fantastic results” of the donor conference that “so far surpassed our expectations,” but warned that Ukraine will need support in the future as well.

She called on Russia to “end this brutal war against Ukraine,” and to withdraw their forces from the country.

According to the European Commission’s proposal, the EU would ban oil imports from Russia, exclude Sberbank from the SWIFT international payment system, as well as hit new individuals with an asset freeze and travel ban as part of the 6th round of sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The draft has yet to be adopted by EU member states.

The EU has allocated €1.5 billion in military support to Ukraine, and mobilized over €4 billion in macro-financial assistance, humanitarian aid, and support to EU countries hosting refugees from Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24.

It has also adopted five sets of sanctions, targeting individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, oligarchs, and military officers, as well as banning the export of luxury goods, and the imports of coal, and excluding Russian and Belarusian banks from SWIFT network.

