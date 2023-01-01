|
World
7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia
Tremors felt across Melonguane region of North Sulawesi province at around 0606GMT
A strong earthquake shook Indonesia on Wednesday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.


The agency said the earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale shook the Melonguane region of North Sulawesi province at around 13:06 (0606GMT).


“The epicenter of the earthquake was in the sea 141 km southeast of Melonguane,” it added.


Another tremor of 4.3 magnitude hit the region at around 13:52 (0652GMT), it stated.


There were no reports of any damage when this report was filed.



