A total of 88 settlements in Kherson region recaptured by Ukraine from Russian forces
Ukrainian presidency says country also reclaimed control of settlements in Kharkiv region
AA  Saturday 11:14, 22 October 2022
Ukraine announced on Friday that the army has so far regained control of a total of 88 settlements in the Kherson region in the south of the country.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, made a statement on the operation of the Ukrainian army to take back the settlements controlled by the Russian forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions of the country.

He said they have reclaimed control of 88 settlements in Kherson and 551 in the Kharkiv region, adding that 11,827 civilians are residing in the areas.

