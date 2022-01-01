File photo
Thousands of protesters flooded New York City’s Foley Square on Tuesday, outraged by a leaked draft opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in support of overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the constitutional right to an abortion.
"We will not go backwards. We will not go back to the days when we used wire hangers," New York Attorney General Letitia James told the crowd, sharing that she had an abortion while serving as a member of the City Council.
"Not now, not ever. The right to control our bodies is a fundamental right enshrined in the 14th Amendment. And if they go after this right, who's next?" James continued.
Thousands of other activists took to the streets of the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C., protesting to uphold Roe v. Wade – which legalized abortion in 1973 – and to protect women’s rights.
“The government shouldn't be in the business of blocking access to health care,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser, “Washington, D.C. is a pro-choice city.”
On the flipside of the abortion debate, pro-life groups say their goal is to protect the unborn.
“We are still going to be on the ground seeking to create a life-affirming society for mothers and their unborn children,” said Jessica Rodgers, vice president of D.C. Metro Life Alliance, in an interview.
Back in New York City, protesters voiced their fear and exasperation about the thought of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
“These are rights that my mom tried to secure for me and my own daughter,” said 36-year-old New Yorker Liana Stampur. “I’m really upset that this is where we’re at and our choices are being stripped from us and it’s happening in 2022.”
In preparation for an abortion rights battle, New York will establish a fund for women who want to come there for an abortion if the state they are living in imposes a ban.
“This is a five-alarm fire, my friends,” James said. “It’s a fight that’s going to take all of us to win.”
Abortion rights protesters in NYC, DC outraged by Roe v. Wade SCOTUS leak
Fed's hawkish stance puts selling pressure on global stock markets in April
Turkey neutralizes five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq
Istanbul’s Grand Camlica Mosque hosts 25M people in three years
Children enjoy at mobile amusement park during Eid al-Fitr in Mosul
Emerging potential of the Middle Corridor: analysis