Afrin civilians awaiting cleaning of their villages

Civilians who fled from Afrin, Syria, near Turkey’s southern border, controlled by the PYD/PKK terrorist group, eagerly desire to return to their homes, which is contingent on the clearing of the area from terrorists.

While Turkish military’s deployment to the region continues, refugees who had previously fled to Turkey from Afrin -- one of the biggest districts of Aleppo -- are closely watching the developments in the region.

Hasan Abu Ali, a Syrian Arab, who came to Turkey with his wife in 2013, told Anadolu Agency that he had been working as principal at a Syrian school in the Reyhanli district of Hatay, the southernmost Turkish town bordering Syria.

According to Ali, PYD/PKK terrorists intensified their oppression of the people in 2013: “First they tried to forcibly recruit young people. They killed some of those who resisted and wounded others."

He said his uncle had become permanently disabled and his aunt-in-law was killed during a PYD/PKK raid on their village.

His two cousins and one nephew were also taken by the group to fight with them, Ali told Anadolu Agency. “They threaten to kill their parents if they run away," he said.

Ali noted that they had always lived peacefully with the Kurds in the region, particularly stressing that the Kurds did not like the PKK.

“Kurdish people are trying to escape from the PYD/PKK, but they cannot, because they are afraid. We want the [Afrin] operation to be conducted,” he added.

Ali believes he and his family can return home once the area has been cleared of the terrorist group.

“We left our home, our garden there,” he said.

Another Arab Abdo Hamid told Anadolu Agency that he had come to Turkey with his six children three years ago after the escalation of the PYD/PKK pressure.

“The PYD/PKK forced us and our children to become their soldiers,” he said. “They would force us to fight against the Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army. We had to flee to Turkey,” he added.

Hamid is also hopeful for a Turkish operation to clean Afrin of all terrorist elements so they can finally return home.

Afrin has emerged as a hideout for the PYD/PKK since 2011, when anti-regime movements started in Syria, followed by the current civil war.

Why is the Afrin situation a threat to Turkey? The PKK/PYD terrorist organization has become a major threat to Turkey by occupying the majority of the adjacent Syrian region border.Terrorists present in Afrin, Syria -- along the border -- also pose a threat to Turkey’s border cities, as well as areas liberated by the recent Operation Euphrates Shield and the Idlib de-escalation zone.It also has the potential to be a stepping stone for the terror group to reach the Mediterranean with the support of the U.S.Afrin, situated in northwestern Syria, is one of the biggest districts in Aleppo, Syria.Afrin, which also borders Hatay and Kilis, Turkey’s Syrian border provinces, is a gateway to the Amanos Mountains, also known as the Nur Mountains.Afrin has emerged as a hideout for the PKK/PYD since 2011, when anti-regime movements started in Syria, followed by the current civil war.In time, the terrorist group’s presence in Afrin gained power with support from the Assad regime and Russia’s tactical aid, along with U.S. backing east of the Euphrates River.The terrorist group, growing rapidly with U.S. military support, has seized 65 percent of the area of the Turkish-Syrian border.Border cities under threatThe Afrin Mountains in Syria, which are extension of the Amanos Mountains in Hatay, Turkey, serve as a natural protection for the district.Their physical dominance has also enabled the PKK/PYD to include all of Kilis’ provincial center and a considerable part of Hatay -- both in Turkey -- within their range of fire.Video: Erdoğan: Operations will continue until not a single terrorist remains on our bordersTerrorist infiltrationTerrorists often attempt to penetrate the Afrin Mountains. The PKK/PYD is continuing its attempts to support terrorism in Turkey by smuggling militant, arms, and ammunition from Syria to Turkey.According to security sources, anti-tank weapons, rocket launchers, heavy machine guns, Kalashnikovs, and U.S.-made M16 infantry rifles are among the arms leaked from the Afrin Mountains to Amanos.Since April 2016, the U.S. has provided the PKK/PYD with arms and vehicles, including multiple rocket launchers, missile launchers, 80- and 120-mm mortars, MK19 grenade launchers, U.S.-made BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles, and reconnaissance vehicles -- as well as FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missiles, which the U.S. has several times refused to sell to Turkey.Stepping stone for reaching the MediterraneanThe PKK/PYD has seized the border region with intense support from the U.S., from both land and sea.While spreading across the region, it became the terrorist group’s biggest aim to access the Mediterranean.The PKK/PYD wants to become a state and in the future get direct help from the outside world.Afrin is thus a stepping stone for the PKK/PYD, which, starting at the Syrian-Iraqi border, would proceed to the Mediterranean via the Syrian-Turkish border.With the successful Operation Euphrates Shield, which ended in March 2017, Turkey erected a partial barrier to the terrorist group making an east-west connection.However, the group still has access from the Iraqi border region to Afrin via its multidimensional relations with regime leader Bashar Assad.Threat to Euphrates Shield regionAfrin is located on the western edge of the region covered by Operation Euphrates Shield, which the Turkish Armed Forces carried out with the Free Syrian Army.Ahead of Euphrates Shield, in early 2016 the PKK/PYD tried to spread into the area from Afrin with the help of Russia and the Syrian regime.In June 2015, the group attempted an ethnic cleansing of Tel-Abyad, a district with a large Arab and Turkmen population, after it occupied the district between Haseke and Aynularab with heavy air support from the U.S.Attacking towns with large Turkmen and Arab populations, the PKK/PYD forced people to migrate.The terrorist elements, spreading out of Afrin, occupied the Tel Rifat district and its surroundings, controlled by its opponents and Arabs.Both forces opposed to the PKK/PYD and civilians in neighboring Azez are being constantly attacked by the terrorist group.In recent months, scores of civilians died when the terrorists opened fire from the Afrin Mountains with heavy weapons.Forces opposed to the PKK/PYD believe that if the Turkish army withdrew from the region, the group would want to seize the Operation Euphrates Shield area by gaining ground in Afrin.Thus, the terrorist group aims to link the Euphrates River area in the east to Afrin in the west.Galeri: Turkey deploys armored vehicles to Syrian borderThreat to Idlib de-escalation zoneIdlib stands as a barrier to the PKK/PYD, which wants to advance to the Mediterranean.The establishment of a de-escalation zone in Idlib, under the control of opponents of the PKK/PYD and anti-regime forces, conflicts with the terror group’s interests.Idlib falls within a network of de-escalation zones -- endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran -- in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.The Assad regime believes the PKK/PYD might proceed to the Mediterranean via the Afrin-Idlib area if the resistance was broken after Iran-controlled forces and Russia clashed with anti-regime groups in Idlib.Thus, the group was disturbed when the Turkish army established observation points in Idlib, western Afrin.It has constantly attacked Turkish army elements since they started reconnaissance for the observation points.When Turkey launches an operation into Afrin, the security and operation of these observation points would be ensured.Enabling civilians’ returnWith a possible operation into Afrin, Turkey also aims to enable civilians who fled Tel Rifat and adjacent areas to return to their homes.During the PKK/PYD’s occupation of Tel Rifat, 50,000 Arabs fled to Azez.The group continues its activities, including arbitrary arrests of civilians and recruitment by force in Tel Rifat.Foiling US plan to form border armyIf the U.S. plan to form a border army is fulfilled, and nationwide clashes are suspended, the PKK/PYD would claim a large share in the new administration, with its armed presence growing stronger.On the other hand, the U.S. military presence -- which is integrated into the terrorists east of the Euphrates River -- is absent in Afrin.Thus, this makes the terrorist group more defenseless in the face of a possible Turkish operation into Afrin.

Civilians leaving Syria's Afrin amid tensions Ahead of a possible Turkish military operation against the terrorist PYD/PKK in Afrin, northern Syria, along Turkey’s border, some civilians are leaving the district.According to information Anadolu Agency gathered from reliable sources, families taking a small number of belongings with them were seen leaving the district with their vehicles Tuesday evening.Dozens of vehicles were seen exiting the district and heading north of the Aleppo city center, an area controlled by the Assad regime.Local sources said that the streets grew emptier, with tension rising in the district amid expectation Turkey might launch a military operation against terrorist organization targets in the region.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said Turkey is ready “at any moment” to start an operation in the besieged border area of Syria.Video: Erdoğan: Operations will continue until not a single terrorist remains on our bordersTurkey's Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss Syria over phoneTurkey’s Syria operation cannot be limited to Afrin

The terrorist group, growing rapidly with U.S. military support, has seized 65 percent of the area along the Turkish-Syrian border.

On Saturday, Turkish security forces hit several PYD/PKK targets in Afrin to prevent a "terror corridor" from forming along Turkey's borders.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey was ready to start an operation “at any moment” in the besieged border area.