File photo
After braving deadly Russian attacks and widespread devastation, the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv is slowly limping back to normal.
People in Chernihiv, one of the old cities of Ukraine located on the banks of the Desna River close to the Belarusian border, are struggling to get past the war woes and resume their normal life.
Although the city was attacked by the Russian army in early March, it was not captured. However, civil infrastructure on the outskirts of the city was rendered unusable.
Hospitals, factories, sports centers, and buildings in the city were hit hard.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency, residents of the city told what they experienced during the attacks.
Aleksey, who did not want to share his last name, said many civilians died in the attacks, adding: “The hospital, school, factory, and pharmacy next to our residential building in the city were hit. There were body parts everywhere.”
Aleksey added that his parents were also injured in the attacks, stressing: “Russian soldiers may have followed orders, but there were no military targets near our house. There were buildings civilians lived in at the site of the hit. What happened is genocide.”
Calling the Russian army’s actions "fascism," Valentina, another local, said: “They shot civilians from planes because they couldn’t get to Chernihiv by land.”
Stating that civilians have started returning to the city, Valentina said he hoped the attacks will not happen again.
At least 3,541 civilians have been killed and 3,785 others injured since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.
More than 6 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.
After braving Russian attack, Ukrainian city limping back to normal
US' latest move on terrorist YPG/PKK seeks to 'legitimize' outlawed group, says Turkey
Croatia approves transition to euro in 2023
PROFILE: Late UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
'For now, Turkey's view on Finland, Sweden joining NATO not positive': Erdogan
Fragile nature of stable coins accelerates calls for regulation: Fitch