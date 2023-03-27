|
World

After pushback on judicial reform plan, Israeli premier sacks defense minister

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday called for pause on judicial overhaul project, which has faced massive protests for months

09:55 . 27/03/2023 Monday
AA
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

After the defense chief’s pushback on a key government initiative, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening gave Yoav Gallant his walking papers.


According to a brief statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu decided to transfer Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from his post.


It is unclear what new position he will be given, if any.


On Saturday, Gallant called on the government to pause its sweeping judicial overhaul project, citing dangers to state security, given widespread protests in the military.


In addition to the military, the controversial reforms have drawn huge public protests for months, with demonstrators calling the initiative a power grab by the government.​​​​​​​

#Israel
#Yoav Gallant
#Benjamin Netanyahu
4 months ago
